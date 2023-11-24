Friday, November 24, 2023 – Former Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, has blasted President William Ruto by rephrasing a popular Christian slogan that goes, “God is good all the time, all the time Good is good and that is His nature.”

In his new phrase, Kioni labeled the head of state a pathological liar.

“Ruto lies, all the time, all the time, Ruto lies, and that is his nature, Shindwe!” he said as those who were present echoed his sentiment.

He also did not stop there as he proceeded to use “Mwaki” a Kikuyu song that recently went viral, against the president.

Kioni is among Jubilee and opposition leaders who have been vocal in opposing and criticizing Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza administration.

Earlier this month, in an interview with a local radio station, the former Ndaragua MP claimed that Kenyans no longer have confidence in the government.

“When we see two CSs at the airport having two briefing sessions on the same problem, there is confusion, it doesn’t help in building confidence.

“When we see a CS writing to us the names of people we should not have confidence in, it shows there is confusion in the government. It’s a system that is not working.

“The impeachment of Kawira does not help us, all these things are indicators of people who are not clear on where we want to go next.

“Confidence is very important, Kenyans do not have confidence and even investors do not have confidence in this system of governance. I hope William will be able to address that today,” Kioni said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST