Tuesday, November 7, 2023 – The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned Kenyans to brace for more rains across the country.

In a statement today, the Kenya Met Department highlighted that rainfall will persist countrywide.

However, the amounts are likely to reduce towards the end of the week.

“Storms are likely to occur in some parts of the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the South-eastern lowlands and the Coast,” stated Kenya Met.

While most parts of the country will experience rain in the morning, afternoon, and night, thunderstorms are expected across the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, and North-western Kenya.

They also directed Kenyans on how to track incoming storms by using the FASTA Ken app, which can be accessed online.

Furthermore, the department has advised citizens to adapt to weather changes while preparing for any eventualities that may not have been forecasted.

This comes even after President William Ruto ruled out the possibility of having El Nino rains and asked Kenyans not to worry.

The country has been experiencing increasing precipitation since late October.

While Kenya Met had earlier predicted El Nino rains for the last quarter of 2023, the forecast was later revised to ‘heavy rains.’

