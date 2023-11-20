Monday, November 20, 2023 – Former Nandi Hills Member of Parliament, Alfred Keter has blasted President William Ruto’s administration accusing it of doing nothing to revive the economy.

Addressing mourners over the weekend, the vocal politician accused the Kenya Kwanza government of failing to deal with the country’s economic challenges.

Keter, who is never afraid of speaking his mind, said tribalism had denied the country the chance to elect competent leaders.

According to Keter, Ruto’s administration had made life more difficult by introducing oppressive taxes and policies.

“The problem in this country is tribalism; you want to have your own, and they don’t fix issues. Take it to the bank; come January, most students will not go to school because school fees have been hiked three times. Very few people will celebrate this Christmas,” Keter said.

Keter told Rift Valley residents not to blindly support the Kenya Kwanza government, arguing that they would suffer like any other Kenyan despite Ruto being their kingpin.

The fearless politician went ahead to claim that former president Uhuru Kenyatta was better compared to Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST