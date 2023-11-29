Wednesday, November 29, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has written to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), demanding investigations into the government-to-government oil deal.

Through his lawyer Paul Mwangi, Raila claimed that EACC alongside the Auditor General and the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority are yet to launch investigations since he released the G-to-G oil deal dossier.

“Your silence, in unison, may be an indication of your belief that the call to duty is mistaken, a possibility we have been instructed to correct by laying out to you the facts hereunder.”

“EACC is charged by Article 79 of the Constitution of Kenya to ensure compliance with and enforcement of, the provisions of Chapter Six of the Constitution on Leadership and Integrity,” read the letter in part.

According to the former Prime Minister, the oil deal is not a government-to-government agreement but a commercial contractual arrangement with private companies.

“Not surprising therefore, we have not seen the phase “Government to Government “used anywhere in the copies of the Master Framework agreements shown to us nor any reference to any understanding between the Government of Kenya and any sovereign government,” Raila stated.

He went on to point out that it was contradicting and illogical for the government to have tendered to procure a representative of a foreign sovereign government.

The ODM chief also claimed that the operational agreement subverts Kenya’s laws on procurement

“Although the Operational Agreement numerously uses the phrase “Government to Government Framework”, this phrase is not used by the Master Framework Agreement on which the Operational Agreement is based,” he added.

Raila further mentioned that the operational agreement undermines the national interest and embarrasses the people of Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST