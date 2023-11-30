Thursday, November 30, 2023 – Busia County Senator, Okiya Omtata, has blasted President William Ruto, accusing him of taking the country in the wrong direction.

Speaking on Wednesday, Omtata said Ruto is taking the country in the wrong direction giving examples of the government’s plans of selling public assets and corporations to private entities.

Some corporations lined up for sale include the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Kenya Seed Company, National Oil Corporation, Rift Valley Textiles, Kenya Literature Bureau, Kenya Pipeline Company, and New Kenya Cooperative Creameries.

The move to revive the programme after 15 years is part of the reforms supported by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Omtatah called out the president for endorsing the reforms by the IMF, saying they were not in the best interest of Kenyans.

“The president has surrendered his mind to the minds of the IMF and World Bank, whose sole purpose is to create client states.

“If you look at the policies rolled out by the Kenya Kwanza administration, they are primarily designed to make Kenya a client state for the IMF,” Omtatah stated.

