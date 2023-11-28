Tuesday, November 28, 2023 – Kenyans might soon enjoy cheaper electricity after public outcry.

This is after President William Ruto directed the Ministry of Energy to increase the distribution of Hydro-generated power.

Speaking at State House after a Cabinet meeting, Ruto directed Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir to do everything humanly possible to increase the distribution of hydropower in order to bring the cost of electricity down.

Ruto, through State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed, noted that hydro-generated power production had improved by over 20 per cent.

That is attributed to the ongoing high rainfall across various parts of the country.

“Cabinet also directed the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy in consultation with all agencies within the sector to give priority to maximum production, uptake, and distribution of hydro-generated power,” stated Hussein Mohammed.

This comes just after Chirchir was booed and heckled in front of Ruto in Bomet over the high fuel and electricity in the country.

It now remains to be seen if the President’s directive will work magic and bring the cost of power down to the satisfaction of the consumers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST