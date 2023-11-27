Monday, November 27, 2023 – The National Dialogue Committee report now hangs in the balance after its release to President William Ruto and Opposition Leader Raila Odinga.

This is after MPs allied to Ruto rubbished some of the proposals in the report that was released on Saturday.

The politicians led by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro said some of the proposals would require a referendum, hence affecting the country’s economic growth.

Speaking during a Sunday service at St Andrew’s Old Stadium ACK Church in Embu town, the MPs said they won’t allow any contest that will interfere with the growth and stabilization of the economy.

Nyoro reflected on the 2003 election, the referendum of 2005, and other elections that followed, saying the heightened political activities slowed down Kenya’s economy.

“I have read the report by the National Dialogue Committee and the way I stated earlier Kenyans went to the election and chose their leaders. Kenya is a democratic country, we can no longer continue to discuss about which leader will occupy which position,” he remarked.

“It’s the wrong time to talk about those things now. For some of the issues they have proposed to actualized, they need a referendum and we cannot subject Kenya to a contest,” Nyoro said while citing the country’s economic hardships.

The legislator, who is also the chairman of the budget and appropriation committee in the National Assembly, mocked some of the demands made by the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya coalition including lowering the cost of living following the committee’s failure to strike a consensus on the matter.

He noted that the cost of maize flour (unga) was coming down due to some interventions that the government had put in place.

Nyoro’s sentiments were echoed by Manyatta MP Gitonga Mukunji and his Mbeere North counterpart Geofrey Ruku who said the Azimio team was only after leadership positions and not championing the plight of Kenyans.

This comes even as Ruto endorsed the report and directed MPs to adopt and pass it with immediate effect.

