Wednesday, November 15, 2023 – The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has reduced diesel and kerosene prices while maintaining petrol prices in the latest review.

In a statement on Tuesday, the energy regulator revealed that the price of petrol will remain unchanged for the month of November.

Diesel, which is used mostly by manufacturers and heavy commercial vehicles, will retail at Ksh203.47, while kerosene will cost Ksh203.06 at the pump.

“In the period under review, the maximum allowed petroleum pump price for Super Petrol remains unchanged while that of Diesel and Kerosene decreased by Ksh2.00 per litre,” EPRA announced.

“The prices are inclusive of the 16 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020.”

Motorists in Nairobi will purchase Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene at Ksh217.36, Ksh203.47, and Ksh203.06 respectively.

In Mombasa, Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene will trade at Ksh214.30, Ksh200.41, and Ksh199.99 respectively.

EPRA announced that Petrol in Nakuru will trade at Ksh216.35, Diesel at Ksh202.88, and Kerosene at Ksh202.46.

Eldoret motorists will purchase the three commodities at Ksh217.12, Ksh203.65 and Ksh203.22 respectively.

The following areas will buy fuel as high as between Ksh220 and Ksh227 including Lokitaung, Lomut, Lodwar, Kakuma, Lokichar, Kalokol, Lokori, Lokichogio, Kibish, Nakale, Korr, Marsabit, Garissa, Isiolo, Moyale, Wajir, and Kolacha.

The latest review comes even as Kenyans push President William Ruto’s administration to lower the cost of living amid job cuts and freeze, which has further pushed millions into economic despair.

Critics have called out the government for increasing the cost of fuel in the country, even as global crude prices drop to the lowest rate in months.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.