Friday November 3, 2023 – Rwandan President Paul Kagame has followed in the footsteps of President William Ruto.

This is after he scrapped visa requirements for all African Countries just after Ruto hinted at Kenya removing similar restrictions for all African countries by the end of the year.

”I am very happy that we are now moving in that direction of eliminating visas amongst ourselves,” Ruto stated.

”As Kenya, by the end of this year, no African will be required to have a visa to come to Kenya,” he added.

The move according to President Kagame has been done to boost the Travel and Tourism Industry.

”We have also removed visa restrictions for every African Country as well as many other countries,” said Kagame

”Any African can get on a plane to Rwanda whenever they wish and will not pay a thing to enter our country,” President Kagame stated.

While speaking at the summit of the Three Basins on Biodiversity Ecosystems and Tropical Forests, in Congo Brazzaville, Ruto said the visas were working against African countries.

Currently, Kenya has more than 40 countries on its list whose nationals can enter the country without a visa, with more than 15 African countries on the list.

Kenyan passport holders can travel to more than 40 destinations around the world without a visa, according to the latest data from Visaguide.

In other countries, one may need an e-visa to be granted entry while others provide visitors with visas upon arrival.

The Kenyan passport is currently ranked 136 in the world in the latest data by Visaguide Passport Index.

The Kenyan DAILY POST