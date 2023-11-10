Friday, November 10, 2023 – Renowned communication expert, Pauline Njoroge, has blasted President William Ruto for claiming that the current economic mess in the country is because former President Uhuru Kenyatta overborrowed.

On Thursday, during the State of the Nation address, Ruto said the country is in a financial hole because Uhuru overborrowed during his 10-year regime.

In his 10-year tenure, Uhuru borrowed Sh 6.7 trillion according to Pauline Njoroge, and Ruto has borrowed Sh 1.6 trillion in the last one year.

If Ruto is to borrow that in the next 10 years, he will have borrowed Sh16 trillion and this means he will triple the amount Uhuru borrowed in 10 years.

“Uhuru borrowed Ksh 6.7 trillion in his 10-year tenure, while Ruto has borrowed over Ksh 1.6 trillion in just one year. Despite this, there is little to show for the current administration’s borrowing, and projections indicate further concerning borrowing patterns,” Pauline wrote on her X platform.

