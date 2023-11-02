Thursday, November 2, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has surprised Kenyans after he defended President William Ruto’s many foreign trips, which have caused serious concerns among Kenyans.

The Head of State is said to have visited 45 cities in 38 countries over the course of 83 days compared to Former President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is said to have visited 53 countries during his two terms of governance.

The trips did not sit well with a section of leaders from the opposition who strongly critiqued the First in Command.

Thirdway Alliance leader Ekuru Aukot emphasized the need for the President to focus on local development and stay engaged with the grassroots.

“Some people or Kenyans are not ‘making noise.’ They’re concerned over your constant absenteeism from the country at their cost. As a president, your ‘work’ is not constantly traveling abroad. You’re employed to work in Kenya. Not abroad,” Aukot said.

However, speaking during an interview, Raila, through Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina, scoffed at those criticizing Ruto’s unending foreign trips.

According to Ole Kina, it was wrong “to criticize everything when it comes to the issue of travel.”

The ODM lawmaker said while he does not support “unnecessary travels that do not contribute to this economy” most of the foreign trips by President Ruto were necessary as they cement good relationships with other nations.

He said further that some of the deals the president had signed with other nations cannot be discussed digitally due to security issues.

“I think we can do it more neatly instead of creating a huge hullabaloo about travel. Sometimes deals cannot be discussed digitally because of security concerns,” Ole Kina said.

Ruto had last week defended his frequent foreign trips, saying they were a necessary part of his delivery as the Head of State.

