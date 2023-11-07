Tuesday, November 7, 2023 – President William Ruto has been forced to address the looming fuel price issue.

This is after Energy CS Davis Chirchir hinted at a possible upward review of fuel prices; something that did not go down well with Kenyans.

As a result, Ruto called a crisis meeting to address the looming fuel price hike.

Speaking during an interview, National Assembly budget committee chair Ndindi Nyoro, noted that Ruto summoned Kenya Kwanza leadership to address the crisis which could further push Kenyans into economic despair.

“The economy is heading in the right direction and we are doing our best. Fuel prices will not rise to the predicted levels,” Nyoro revealed.

On Monday, Chirchir told the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) that fuel prices could escalate if the current Israel war in Gaza persists which prompted loud outcries.

“I read an article in the Financial Times the other day that because of the Hamas and Israeli War, the international prices could go up to USD150 (per barrel) and that would literally mean our products going to a high of Ksh300 at the pump,” CS Chirchir told National Dialogue Committee.

The comments came out even as the Central Bank of Kenyan (CBK) noted that global crude prices have dropped, with neighbouring Tanzania reducing their pump prices.

Nyoro defended Chirchir, stating that the Energy CS was misquoted by the media.

The Kiharu MP stated that Chirchir had meant that fuel prices would rise only if the current international climate remained constant.

Nyoro also claimed that Kenya Kwanza inherited a crumbling economy and it would be impossible to reduce prices of all commodities at once.

The legislator noted that Ruto’s administration in the short term will seek to reduce prices of basic commodities and products like Unga and fuel.

Ruto and his allies have been blaming Uhuru for failing to turn around the economy, one year into office.

