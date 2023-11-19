Sunday, November 19, 2023 – President William Ruto has postponed the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) grassroots elections following a meeting held by the party’s National Steering Committee.

In a statement, Ruto, through UDA’s Secretary-General Cleophas Malala, noted that the elections, which had been scheduled for December 9, 2023, will now be held in three clusters; April 12, 19th, and 26th, respectively.

Malala confirmed that a detailed schedule outlining the county clusters will be released at a later time.

“We encourage all aspirants to continue with their registration, which will remain open until 6:00 pm on March 22, 2024.”

The postponement of elections comes amid internal wrangles at the party over supremacy battles between party officials.

Last month, a petition was filed by Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale seeking to bar Malala from overseeing the elections.

The Senator accused Malala of planning to manipulate the primaries by appointing his associates to oversee the elections.

He added that Malala had overstepped his bounds and overstepped the mandate of the National Elections Board.

Further, Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa also accused Malala of disrupting the party from within by frustrating the affiliate parties.

Reports also indicated a crisis within the ruling party, with insiders alleging that members were divided into two factions.

Some politicians were said to be leaning towards President Ruto, while others around his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

The Kenyan DAILY POST