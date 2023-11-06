Monday, November 6, 2023 – President William Ruto has thwarted attempts by a number of individuals who tried to swindle the government by claiming compensation for parcels in Dongo Kundu which they don’t own.

Speaking during a church service yesterday, Ruto stated that a list bearing names of persons claiming compensation was presented to him. However, the whole episode seemed fishy as some of the names raised eyebrows.

Ruto revealed after due diligence was done, the scrutiny revealed that some of the listed persons lived in Busia, Kakamega, and his own hometown of Eldoret.

The individuals, some of them wealthy people, had sneaked their names into the list tabulated to guide the compensation for persons displaced from the land acquired to construct a Special Economic Zone.

“I have plans in place that will lock out scammers, conmen and corrupt individuals. The only people we will compensate are individuals already residing on the parcel and not those living elsewhere,” the President told the congregation.

“I was given a list of individuals to be compensated in Dongo Kundu which includes some living in Busia, Kakamega, Eldoret, and Nakuru and I wondered why we should pay individuals living in Nakuru yet the issue is in Dongo. The list was riddled with corrupt individuals and conmen.”

He further reiterated that the economic zones and government investment at the Ports of Mombasa and Lamu were aimed at boosting the lives of Kenyans in General and residents of the two counties in particular.

“The only beneficiaries of everything we are doing at the Port of Mombasa and Lamu is only for the benefit of the people of Kenya and the people of this region. Individuals and select companies cannot take advantage of the revamped ports,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST