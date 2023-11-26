Sunday, November 26, 2023 – President William Ruto has endorsed recommendations by the National Delegates Committee (NADCO) that wrote its final report on Saturday.

Speaking at a church service in Kahawa West on Sunday, Ruto observed that the provisions in the final report were practical.

He said he would honour his bit and leave the rest to the National Assembly.

“The national dialogues team is done with its work and we congratulate them. All their recommendations are correct. Where they have recommended we tone down on travel for government officials we have already done that.

“All the other things recommended there is now left for the National Assembly to deliberate on them as we embark on building the nation,” said Ruto.

Ruto noted that a huge part of the contents in the report were practical, committing himself to implementing them.

“I want to congratulate all the teams. I have seen the recommendations and they are in good state and are practical. We are going to work on them. Those that belong to the Executive I will make sure they are implemented without any delay,” said Ruto.

The committee recommended that all arms of the government reduce their travel budgets by 50% and that the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) review daily subsistence allowances for state and public officers with a view to reducing by 30% in order to reduce the cost of living.

The committee recommended the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum in liaison with the National Treasury to reduce the road maintenance levy and the anti-adulteration levy by Sh 5 and Sh 3 per litre respectively.

However, the team failed to agree on reducing VAT on fuel from 16 percent to 8 percent and doing away with the housing levy.

