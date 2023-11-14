

Tuesday, November 14, 2023– Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Danstan Omari, has blasted President William Ruto, accusing him of turning a blind eye to corruption inside his government.

In an interview with K24 TV on Tuesday, Omari said Ruto, who rose to power through lies, has not dealt with any corruption cases as promised when he was campaigning for his presidency.

“Under the Kenya Kwanza administration, corruption has been ignored. It is not an offense,” Omari noted.

Omari argued that if the alleged corruption cases existed, the criminals would have been in police custody, given that the government has all the instruments of power.

“There were allegations that under retired president Uhuru and Raila, there was massive corruption. To date, nobody has been arrested and charged, and yet all the instruments of power are in the hands of Kenya Kwanza,” he said.

“If indeed there was any theft, by now people would be at Kamiti prison. I told you they are very good at talking,” he added.

