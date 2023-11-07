Tuesday, November 7, 2023 – The Ministry of ICT has offered free bundles as an incentive for Kenyans who purchase the affordable phones launched by President William Ruto.

Speaking during an interview, ICT PS John Tanui reiterated that the newly launched phone assembling plant by William Ruto in Mavoko, Machakos County, was part of the government’s plan to digitise the economy.

And as such, the government would ensure that Kenyans buy into the idea of using government projects. One such way was providing a free bundle package for users immediately upon purchase. However, he did not provide the specific amount of data that will be on offer.

”The mobile device will be sold for only 40 dollars, and it comes with a free bundle package for first-time users to get connected immediately upon purchase,” PS Tanui stated.

PS Tanui further stated the government plans to expose Kenyans to a digital electronic market, thus improving access for many Kenyans.

According to the PS, Kenyans will be paying for services and products after accessing the digital space.

He further noted that the country was experiencing growth in the Digital economy two times the traditional physical economy, which called for more government initiatives.

”The Digital Economy is growing 2.5 times faster than the traditional physical economy. We are enabling our citizens to partake in the new emerging economy,” Tanui added.

In the Interviews, PS Tanui also revealed the government’s initiative to connect the country to the Internet through fibre optic installations nationwide.

Ruto, in October this year, presided over the launch of a smartphone assembling plant in Machakos.

It is expected that the assembly will produce more than a million phones a year as the government looks to improve Kenyans’ accessibility to affordable smartphones.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.