Monday, November 13, 2023 – President William Ruto has sharply differed with his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, over comments made by South African opposition leader, Julius Malema, after he visited the country last week.

Malema, who was in the country for the launch of the Panafrican Institute, criticized Ruto for not fulfilling promises made during the 2022 General Election, highlighting a stark contrast between Ruto’s election promises and his actions as the current Head of State.

In a rejoinder, Gachagua urged Malema to refrain from interfering in other countries’ politics and focus on his own nation.

But Ruto through Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei, said Kenya is a free democracy and the president is not immune to criticism.

“Comrade Julius Malema is welcome to Kenya- a free and open democracy- and his perspectives even when not aligned with the Government’s – in some respect – is valued,” Singoei wrote on his X platform.

The Kenyan DAILY POST