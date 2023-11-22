Wednesday, November 22, 2023 – In a surprising policy shift, President William Ruto has now ditched local banks for World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) loans.

This is after vowing never to go for international lenders who give loans with many strings attached.

Ruto, through the National Treasury, detailed strategies Kenya will use in seeking external funding, days after the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved Ksh1.9 trillion in loans.

In a statement, CS Njuguna Ndung’u detailed that the country would lean towards sourcing loans from multilateral agencies rather than taking commercial loans from banks.

He added that the concessional loans from bodies such as the World Bank and IMF made more economic sense to the country owing to the terms and conditions for the credits offered.

Usually, concessional loans are offered at a lower interest rate in comparison to those offered by commercial banks.

Borrowers are also given a longer grace period to repay the credit.

On the other hand, the CS indicated that the government would continue implementing other strategies, such as enhanced revenue collection to ensure timely repayments of debts.

Revision of the budget with the aim of cutting unnecessary expenditure was also highlighted among the new fiscal measures.

The strategies by the Treasury were unveiled after the World Bank announced that it would give Kenyans Ksh1.8 trillion ($12 billion) in phased credit disbursement in three years.

The Kenyan DAILY POST