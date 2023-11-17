Friday, November 17, 2023 – President William Ruto has detailed that all planes carrying weapons are banned from the Kenyan airspace.

In his report made by the country in fulfilling its international obligations tabled before Parliament in November, the said aircraft are required to seek authorisation from the Kenyan authorities before flying into or over Kenya.

The report also highlights that planes ferrying explosives over the Kenyan airspace face a similar ban.

This restriction is in line with the Convention on the Marking of Plastic Explosives for the Purpose of Detection (1991 Montreal), which aims to prohibit the manufacture, storage, transportation, or entry of unmarked plastic explosives.

Ruto also indicated that various strides had been made in implementing the regulations. However, there were instances when aircraft handlers lied about the devices they were ferrying.

“The Convention notes the implications of acts of terrorism for international security and the fact that plastic explosives have been used for terrorist acts aimed at the destruction of aircraft, other means of transport and other targets.

“It further takes cognizance that marking such explosives unlawful for the purpose of detection would contribute significantly to the prevention of such acts,” read the report in part.

On the other hand, the Head of State highlighted that various measures were being undertaken to combat threats of terrorism within the airports in the country.

Key among them is the deployment of the Anti-Terrorism Police Units (ATPUs) to all airports serving international flights.

Screening equipment at the airports was also highlighted as part of the technology utilized to prevent potential acts of terror.

“A full-body motor vehicle scanner has been installed at the primary screening yard. Body screening is thoroughly conducted by security personnel on passengers at check-in points as well as the second screening points leading to the sterile area.

“All unwanted items are confiscated if not declared by the passenger,” read the report in part.

The Kenyan DAILY POST