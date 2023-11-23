Thursday, November 23, 2023 – Siaya County Governor, James Orengo, has dismissed claims by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that county governments have been granted El Nino funds.

Speaking on Wednesday in Mombasa, Orengo said his county is currently flooded and it is yet to receive money from the national government.

“I have heard that the deputy president was here in Mombasa. I have also been informed of his other speech. The truth is that the national government has not given a single cent to county governments.

“Even Nyeri County has not witnessed a penny. Siaya County is flooded too, and residents have been forced to vacate their homes.

“If Mombasa had benefited, I would have known. So, those are lies,” Orengo said.

The county boss further said that President William Ruto and Gachagua are hypocrites full of lies.

“There are key characteristics defining hypocrites: First, their lips are full of lies.

“Second, they don’t fulfill promises, and thirdly, they are known for looting public resources. Do not invest in them. Have you seen how they steal taxes?” he posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST