Tuesday, November 7, 2023 – President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, are seemingly desperate to get things moving in their government, according to how they are approaching men and women who were working under former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Already, Ruto has approached former Cabinet Secretary, Phylis Kandie and hired her as his advisor.

Kandie took to X, formerly Twitter on Tuesday, September 19, to share her new role as the Advisor for Commodities Market Development.

“I would like to thank the President for the honour he has bestowed on me to serve as his advisor, Commodities Market Development,” Kandie wrote.

On his part, Gachagua has hired former Nyeri Town Member of Parliament, Ngunjiri Wambugu.

According to the Deputy President’s office, Wambugu will bolster and streamline communications in his office.

Wambugu worked closely with Uhuru in drumming up support for Raila Odinga’s 2022 presidential bid.

