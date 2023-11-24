Friday, November 24, 2023 – Food production could rise further following the Government’s move to expand its budget for subsidized fertilizers.

In the Supplementary Appropriation (No.3) Bill that was assented to by President William Ruto at State House, KSh8.25 billion has been added to the purchase of fertilizers.

This comes even as Kenyans still wait to benefit from the subsidized fertilizer program that Ruto initiated more than a year ago.

To tame losses and ensure the stability of maize prices in the country, KSh2.1 billion has been apportioned to the post-harvest management.

This will entail the acquisition of dryers, bulk storage facilities, and the purchase of excess maize from farmers to cushion them against price fluctuations.

The Government has said it will buy the produce from farmers at KSh4,000 per 90-kg bag.

Further, an additional KSh1.7 billion has been set aside for the ongoing sugar reforms, including the payment of farmers’ arrears and the improvement of sucrose levels.

To enhance coffee production in the country, the Government has allocated KSh4 billion for the sector’s revitalization.

Majority Leader Kimani Ichungw’ah said KSh400 million has also been made available to New KCC for mopping up excess milk during this rainy season.

Moreover, KSh65 Billion has been added in the education sector.

Junior Secondary School has been allocated KSh5.4 billion more for capitation while KSh3.4 billion has been channeled in the improvement of infrastructure in the institutions.

So as to check the rising number of non-school-going children in Nairobi, KSh1 Billion has been allocated to the City County.

He said the resources will be used to build extra classrooms in all the 17 constituencies.

Mr Nyoro said KSh25 billion will cater for higher education scholarships and loans.

