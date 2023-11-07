Tuesday, November 7, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has declared Monday, November 13, a public holiday.

In a special gazette notice, the CS announced that the day will be set aside as the national tree growing day for the ongoing short rains season, during which the Ministry of Environment has set a target of nurturing 500 million seedlings.

“IN EXERCISE of the powers conferred by section 3 of the Public Holidays Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration declares Monday, 13th November 2023, a public holiday in which the public shall be engaged in tree growing countrywide,” read part of the notice.

According to the CS, the exercise will be part of Kenya’s Landscape and Ecosystem Restoration – Towards the planting of 15 billion trees.

Kindiki revealed that there will be a designated national venue for the planting exercise.

President William Ruto is expected to preside over the special event.

Additionally, other venues shall be announced in the 47 counties to be presided over by Cabinet Secretaries and Governors.

The government is banking on the general public to participate to make the event a success.

President Ruto has been at the forefront of calling for an increase in the country’s forest cover, encouraging more Kenyans to plant trees.

The exercise is also meant to mitigate against the effects of climate change.

The Kenyan DAILY POST