Tuesday, November 7, 2023 – The Finance Manager of Kiambu’s Ruiru Water Company, Mary Ngima Karogo, is on the radar of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission over allegations of gross misconduct that has led to loss of millions of Shillings by the public institution.

A resident of Ruiru Sub County in Kiambu County, Veronica Njoki Kinyua has officially filed a complaint at the EACC headquarters in Nairobi listing down seven allegations against the Finance boss.

In her letter, Njoki wants the EACC to start investigating Ngima since she believes the evidence provided against her is enough to declare her unfit to hold public office due to corruption and integrity issues.

“That unless your good office urgently intervenes and addresses the complaints highlighted, the residents of Ruiru sub county will continue to suffer as well as continued misuse of public funds contrary to the Constitution of Kenya, 2010,” stated Njoki in her letter to EACC.

Among the allegations facing Ngima is her misguided advise to the company as Finance Manager leading to none-remittance of corporate tax amounting to more Kshs 300 million leading to great financial loss through penalties.

Ngima is also alleged to have released a report by the Water Services Regulatory Board (WASREB) and thereafter misadvised the company resulting in a fine of Ksh 3.6 million which was deducted from the WASREB guarantee.

The Finance boss is further accused of running the company singlehandedly by assuming managerial powers of the institution by unfairly treating employees, firing and hiring employees of the company.

She is also accused of usurping powers of the Human Resource Manager by irregularly employing her niece, Joyce Nduta Kiiru and her nephew, Gerald Mwangi Waweru and giving them positions in the company as well demoting two employees of the company, Kuira Kimani and Dramus Ombuki without any valid reason.

Ngima is also alleged to have illegitimately employed herself on permanent and pensionable terms contrary to the company’s policy which states that she ought to be on a contractual basis.

The finance boss is further accused of paying herself per diems for meetings that she failed to attend as well as failing to declare her wealth since she’s accused of amassing wealth from illegal deals within the water company.