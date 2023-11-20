Monday, November 20, 2023 – Controversial city preacher James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism Church has left netizens talking after a video of him selling pieces of paper to his congregants went viral.

In the fast-trending video, Ng’ang’a is seen pulling out several pages from a notebook, sharing them with the congregants, and receiving money in return.

“When you get home, tear these papers, do you understand? You see how foolish I am? I call this foolishness. Tear the paper…Say it is money,” he explains.

Surprisingly, his followers respond, acknowledging that the papers are indeed “money.”

He counts the pieces one at a time, then exclaims, “That is it. That is one million (meaning Sh1 million). Hallelujah, my God is great…Let me sell these ones. How much do you have?”

The controversial pastor hysterically laughs.

His followers surround him, handing him money in exchange for the torn pieces of paper.

“Bring money, bring. How much will you buy? Bring it; let me sell this. I know tomorrow they will attack me,” he says while receiving money from the congregants.

He specifies the amounts they are buying—Sh200 and Sh500 for each piece of paper.

He urges them that upon arrival at home, they should write dates on the papers.

“Write the date there. Forget about the stories you hear from people. I am selling papers,” he insists.

The video has sparked debate and raised eyebrows across social media platforms, with most people calling him out for exploiting his followers.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.