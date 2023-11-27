Monday, November 27, 2023 – A middle-aged man jumped to his death after he was caught stealing shoes at an apartment in Kahawa Wendani.

He accessed the apartment while disguised as a tenant and started stealing shoes that had been left on the verandah.

However, luck was not on his side after he was caught red-handed by other tenants.

He tried to escape by jumping from the 4th floor.

The suspected thief was badly injured after falling off the apartment.

He was rushed to the Kenyatta National Hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

See photos and video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.