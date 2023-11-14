

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 – Renowned oil dealer, Anne Njeri, has revealed why she was tortured by sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) after she was summoned to their Kiambu Road offices last week.

Njeri and her finance partners from Israel had purchased diesel worth Sh 17 billion from Turkey and it landed in Mombasa port late last month.

According to Njeri, she was planning to sell the commodity at a cheaper price than the government-imported diesel and this forced President William Ruto and his brokers to act.

Njeri was summoned to the DCI headquarters and taken to an isolated house in Karura where she was urged to withdraw a case before a Mombasa court, leave the oil and fly out of the country.

“She was told she would die if she did not leave the oil and withdraw the case from the Mombasa High Court,” Njeri ‘s lawyer Cliff Ombeta told journalists on Tuesday.

Njeri maintained that the diesel belonged to her and she would not succumb to threats from politicians and brokers who wanted to reap where they had not planted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST