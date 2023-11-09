Thursday, November 9, 2023 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, is in a celebratory mood after the senate saved Meru County Governor, Kawira Mwangaza, from impeachment.

Kuria, who was defending the governor against impeachment, had gone to the extent of meeting Azimio One Kenya principals to try and save Mwangaza.

On November 3, Kuria held talks with opposition leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka to marshall numbers to save the governor.

During the Mombasa meeting, Raila and Kalonzo agreed to mobilise senators from both sides to oppose the impeachment motion.

After the meeting, Kuria bragged on social media that Kawira Mwangaza would not be impeached since 35 Senators were against her impeachment motion.

“Kawira Mwangaza is going nowhere, you can take that to the bank. More than 35 senators are going to shoot down that motion,” Kuria said.

