Tuesday, November 14, 2023 – Renowned oil cartel, Anne Njeri, has reappeared in Mombasa county four days after her lawyer Cliff Ombeta claimed the business lady had gone missing

Anne Njeri is the business lady behind the importation of oil worth Sh 17 billion at Mombasa Port.

On Thursday last week, Ombeta claimed that his client went missing after she was summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

“She is now missing for two days. She is unreachable and untraceable,” Ombeta told journalists in Mombasa.

However, on Tuesday, Njeri appeared in a Mombasa court in the mention of her case.

Njeri was accompanied by Ombeta.

The business lady imported diesel from Turkey through Saudi Arabia and through her company Anne’s Import and Export Enterprises Ltd.

But Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has been terming Njeri as a criminal, claiming that the diesel she claims she imported belongs to Saudi Arabia oil giant, ARAMCO.

