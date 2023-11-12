Sunday, November 12, 2023 – Renowned criminal lawyer, Cliff Ombeta, has raised alarm over the alleged disappearance of his client, a billionaire importer and exporter of products in the country.

Speaking on Saturday, Ombeta said his client, Anne Njeri Njoroge, was summoned to the DCI headquarters in Nairobi on Thursday.

He, however, said he has not heard from her since.

“She is now missing for two days. She is unreachable and untraceable,” Ombeta told journalists in Mombasa.

According to Ombeta, he contacted officers investigating the case who denied knowledge of her disappearance or the summoning.

The lawyer connected Njeri’s disappearance to Sh17 billion in diesel oil that she imported into the country from Turkey, through Saudi Arabia, and through her company Anne’s Import and Export Enterprises Ltd.

Ombeta said she did this in partnership with an Israeli national and that she has a good credit record with her financiers.

“This was to be sold to any party that was willing to buy from her,” Ombeta said in Mombasa.

He claimed that two individuals took advantage of Njeri’s lack of an oil importing license to lay claim to ownership of the 100,000 metric tonnes of oil.

“The problem has been that as she is trying to do so, some people tried to steal the oil from her,” Ombeta claimed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST