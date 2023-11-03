Friday, November 3, 2023 – Religious leaders have pledged to work with the Ministry of Health to push for increased uptake of vaccines in the country.

The Inter-religious Council of Kenya (IRCK) said it will push for increased uptake of routine immunisation which includes COVID-19, Malaria, HPV, Oral Polio Vaccines (OPV) and measles vaccines.

The council will mobilise communities and use their platforms to ensure more Kenyans take vaccines.

In renewed efforts to ensure more Kenyans have access to life-saving vaccines, the council will collaborate with the Ministry and County Governments to have this achieved.

It will also work with the two levels of Government with the support of UNICEF to devise elaborate strategies to reach communities in targeted counties of Turkana, Samburu, Kitui, Kwale and Garissa.

“Religious leaders continue to play a key role in ensuring that everyone lives a full life by intervening on matters of health,” IRCK Chair Fr Joseph Mutie said.

“IRCK jointly with the national and county levels will mobilise communities and utilise religious platforms to advocate for the acceptance and increased uptake of the vaccines,” Mutie added.

Uptake of vaccines such as the HPV for girls and COVID-19 remains low in the country with factors such as religious beliefs attached to it.

