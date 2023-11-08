Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – Quickmart Supermarket has broken its silence on the alleged theft of Sh94.9 million that is said to have been in the hands of the Wells Fargo security firm.

In a statement, Quickmart Limited confirmed the said loss of money and said it was in the hands of the security firm

“Quickmart Limited wishes to Lend some clarity regarding the recent loss of approximately Sh94.9 million, allegedly involving Wells Fargo staffers. We want to clarify that the monies were under the custody of the Wells Fargo Security firm at the time of the incident,” the Supermarket said.

In further clarification, the Supermarket said the loss of money would not affect its operations.

The company said such finances are often insured against such losses.

“Quickmart Supermarket, as a reputable homegrown company insures its finances against such incidents,” the supermarket said.

“We would like to assure all our relevant relations that his occurrence will not disrupt our daily operations.”

“Investigative authorities are actively working on resolving these issues, as we remain dedicated to serving our customers and partners with integrity and dedication that defines our brand,” it added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST