Friday, November 3, 2023 – The Employment and Labour Relations Court has jailed Registrar of Trade Unions, Beatrice Mathenge, for one month for failing to register Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) officials.

In a court ruling on Friday, Beatrice Mathenge was sentenced to one month in prison with an option of paying a fine of Sh 100,000.

“The Registrar of Trade Unions one Beatrice Mathenge is hereby found in contempt of the court’s order in the judgment delivered herein on 10.02.2023 by the honourable Justice Maureen Onyango requiring her to register the appellants’ officials as set out in form Q submitted to her office for registration on 13.06.2022,” read the ruling by Justice Byram Ongaya.

While welcoming the ruling, KMPDU Secretary General, Davji Atellah, termed the judgment as a big win for Kenyan doctors.

“The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice.”

“Change takes a long time, but it does happen.”

“The registration of the new Union officials has taken too long by the office of the registrar and other forces that were hell-bent on frustrating the union.”

“With justice served, it’s the doctors of Kenya who have won,” Atellah stated.

In an affidavit sworn by Atellah, KMPDU told the court that the new officials were duly elected on June 11, 2022, and communicated to Mathenge for registration on June 13, 2022.

However, Mathenge failed to do so, prompting them to seek redress at the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nairobi, where the court ruled in their favour.

The Kenyan DAILY POST