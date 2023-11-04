Saturday, November 4, 2023 – Reality show star, Bre Tiesi has claimed that she slept with actor Michael B. Jordan.

The model who had nothing on the surface with Television host Nick Cannon and ended up having his baby, disclosed this on Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” Season 7, which would premiere this week.

While she and the other girls were fantasizing about which famous hunk they’d love to get in the sack, Chrishell Stause kicked off the hypothetical, asking the ladies who they’d like a go at.

Amanza Smith immediately disclosed that she would like to get down with Michael B. Jordan, to which Bre responded by saying “I could do that, and I’ve done that.”

The most interesting thing about this alleged hookup story is that Michael’s recent ex, Lori Harvey, was also just in the middle of an old hanky-panky tale, namely, ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Prince Michael who claimed to have slept with her back in the day.