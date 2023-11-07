Monday, November 6, 2023 – Raymond Nduga, the lawyer who was caught on camera repeatedly assaulting his wife, Dorris Everlyne Tado, has gifted her a Range Rover.

In the viral video, the dreadlocked lawyer was seen having a brief argument with his wife, who was seated opposite him before he slapped her.

The couple has a toxic relationship and the lady had been beaten to a pulp on several occasions but kept returning to him.

In a Facebook post on Monday, November 6, 2023, he shared a photo of Dorris posing besides the new car and took a subtle dig at his critics who he says ‘live in shanties’

“Billionaire’s wife, a Gal Toto. And that is our RANGE ROVER that we bought CASH. We did not even bargain the price. Joshanties, uwinja maber? Kose koro uchamo omena e shanties kono. BILLION DOLLAR CEO,” he captioned the post.

He also shared photos of the new car on his Facebook story.

Four days earlier, he shared photos of them posing with the car.

“Only billionaire husbands with degrees like Professor Maxwell Odongo and myself are capable of gifting their big wives with machines like this. A new one for my lovely wife,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Kenyans who commented on his posts are of the opinion that they should spend more of their money on food.