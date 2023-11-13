Monday, November 13, 2023 – American rapper Jayceon Terrell Taylor, better known as The Game, has defended actress Keke Palmer after she filed a restraining order against her ex Darius Jackson.

30-year-old actor and singer, Keke had also requested sole custody of the couple’s 8-month-old son Leodis, with documents filed on November 9 alleging that Jackson committed multiple counts of domestic violence against Palmer throughout their relationship.

In the court filings, Palmer mentioned security footage of a purported incident on November 5. The 29-year-old reportedly showed up at actress’ home unannounced before 11:00 a.m. and allegedly attacked her when she refused to let him take their child to a football game.

After the alleged attack, the police advised Palmer to get a restraining order against Jackson, with the security stills attached to the petition.

Reacting to the whole incident, The Game pointed out that Keke has never been involved in any negativity until she began dating Darius.

He wrote: “And the fact that Keke Palmer never been in no bs UNTIL she got a baby daddy just goes to show you.”