Thursday, November 16, 2023 – Legendary American rapper, Snoop Dogg has announced that he has quit smoking weed.

The notorious weed smoker made the announcement in a statement he shared online on Thursday, November 16.

‘I’m giving up smoke,’ the rapper claimed in his post, which included a statement reading:

‘After much consideration with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke.’

The 52-year-old added before signing off the message, ‘Please respect my privacy at this time.’

It has come as a shock to fans of the veteran rapper who is famously known for his love for consuming weed.

It was once claimed that the rapper had someone rolling 75-150 joints for him per day, a claim which he would later dismiss.

Renegade Piranha, who had claimed to be Snoop’s ‘personal blunt roller’ (PBR) said last year: ‘On average, I do about half a pound a day, which seems excessive. So that’s roughly like 75 to 150 units per day. I calculate it at over 450,000 blunts.’

However, in March this year he admitted he had moderated his weed intake after becoming a grandfather.

Speaking to DailyMail.com in March, Snoop said his personal use was scrutinized after eldest child Cordé became a father to son Zion in 2015.

‘Being a grandfather has changed me in multiple ways,’ he said.

‘The main way is being concerned with how I live, how I move, the kind of people I’m associated with, because I want to see my grandkids grow old.

‘The only way I can do that is to take precautionary steps as far as how I move, who I hang out with, where I go out, my intake, what am I intaking?

‘Am I doing extra-curricular or am I just doing what I’m supposed to be doing?’