Friday, November 24, 2023 – British rapper, Nines has been charged with drug offences after he was arrested at Heathrow Airport.

The 33-year-old, whose real name is Courtney Freckleton, was held last Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police said.

The rapper had his hands cuffed behind his back while officers led him away to the airport.

Nines has been charged with being concerned with the supply of cannabis and possession of the Class B drug.

He was also charged with three counts of breaching a serious crime prevention order by allegedly not notifying the police of his home address and possessing a second phone and a laptop he had not registered with officers, according to court documents.

Nines, who lives in Bushey, Hertfordshire, appeared in custody at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court last Friday.

A court official told Sky News that he did not enter pleas to any of the charges and was granted conditional bail by District Judge Kathryn Verghis.

He is due to appear at Kingston Crown Court on December 15 for a plea and case management hearing.

The Met told Sky News: ‘Courtney Freckleton appeared in custody at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Friday 17 November charged with three counts of the breach of an existing serious crime prevention order, being concerned in the supply of a class B drug (cannabis) and possession of a class B drug (cannabis).

‘He was arrested at Heathrow Airport on Wednesday 15 November. ‘He was bailed to appear at Kingston Crown Court on 15 December.’