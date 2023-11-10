Thursday, November 9, 2023 – American rapper, Nicki Minaj has opened up about life as a mother in the newest cover story for Vogue magazine.

Nicki welcomed a son with husband Kenneth Petty on September 30, 2020.

The rapper, 40, posed with her three-year-old, whom she revealed she gave the nickname ‘Papa Bear,’ in the shoot.

Nicki said of her son: ‘I look in my son’s face, and my whole soul lights up.’

‘You know that feeling when you unlock one of the secrets of life? For me the the idea of accepting what you can’t change – it just never clicked with me before,’ she explained.

Nicki continued: ‘You want to have control over everything, but that’s the easiest way to be unhappy. So now, if I find myself trying to control it all, I try to remember what’s really important.’

‘I look in my son’s face, and my whole soul lights up. He has no clue how nerve-wracking it’s been for me to be a mother and an artist,’ the rapper added.

For the cover image, Nicki donned a cream-hued satin dress with a ruched accent on one hip.

The dress featured a draped neckline, highlighted her ample cleavage.

Nicki also sported a sheer yellow gown with lace floral accents; the low-cut number showcased her curvy figure.

The beauty also donned a burgundy turtleneck with coordinating underwear, adding black tights.

She was photographed by Norman Jean Roy for Vogue.

Her husband Kenneth Petty knew her before she was famous.

The couple married in 2019 but he was previously a high school flame of hers, and grew up blocks from her in Queens, New York City.

She told the magazine there is an ‘ease’ with her husband, since she has known him for so long.

Kenneth and Nicki lost touch for years and reconnected in 2018.

They first met at LaGuardia High School and they dated briefly as teenagers.

Kenneth is a registered sex offender; he was convicted of first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995, for which he was sentenced to four years in prison. He is considered a level-two offender in the state of New York, which equates to him being considered a ‘moderate risk of repeat offense.’

Nicki’s upcoming album – Pink Friday 2 – is set to be released on December 8. The star’s album will be the sequel to her debut album called Pink Friday, released in 2010.

Pink Friday 2 will be Nicki’s first album in five years; it is her fifth studio album