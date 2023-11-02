Thursday, November 2, 2023 – Missy Elliott has revealed she will allow her Christian mother, Patricia, to watch her perform live for the first time ever, after decades of dissuading her.

The hip-hop star, 52, will make history on Friday, October 3, when she becomes the first-ever female rapper to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Grammy-winning musician admitted to Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts that despite previously shying away from having her Christian mom in the audience, she has made an exception in celebration of her milestone moment.

My mother has never seen me perform before,’ she explained on Thursday’s episode. ‘She’s seen me on TV but she has never been to a show. I had some little words I didn’t ever want her to hear. She’s coming for the first time.’

Back in May, it was confirmed that Missy, real name Melissa Arnette Elliott, was becoming the first female rapper inductee to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Reflecting on the honour, she told Robin that ‘words cannot describe’ how she felt about the achievement.

‘It just hasn’t clicked. When you are in the hip hop world, it seems so far out of reach,’ the Work It hitmaker explained.

‘And it being the 50th year of hip hop anniversary. Just the whole thing, it adds layers.

‘No matter what people say, the hip hop world is something special and unique.’