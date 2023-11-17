Thursday, November 16, 2023 – Rapper Meek Mill has announced that he will follow in Snoop Dogg’s footsteps and “completely quit smoking.”

The rapper said he was advised by his doctor to stop smoking to avoid cutting his “lifeline in half” after he was diagnosed of emphysema.

Meek disclosed this while reacting to the news of his colleague, Snoop Dogg quitting smoking. He also said that he might relocate to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in a bid to quit smoking completely.

He wrote: ‘Ima wuit once I go cold in Dubai …. Snoop start the no smoking challenge we gone follow up! It’s not healthy for me!’

Ima go to Dubai and completely stop smoking … ima follow snoop, my doctor said I got a lil bit emphysema in a chest if I don’t stop smoking it cuts my lifeline in half, I was addicted to the nicotine and this new weed got too many chemicals and too risky to play with my mental!