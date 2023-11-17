Thursday, November 16, 2023 – Azealia Banks has alleged that Diddy once sent his ex-girlfriend Cassie on a ‘vacation’ to recover from being beaten by the rapper.

As we previously reported, Diddy was hit with a $30 million lawsuit by his ex-girlfriend, whose full name is Cassandra Ventura.

In her filing, she claimed that after meeting Diddy in 2005, he began a pattern of control and abuse that included plying her with drugs, beating her, and forcing her to have sex with a succession of male prostitutes while he filmed the encounters.

Reacting to the lawsuit, Azealia reposted a headline about Cassie’s lawsuit and alleged that Diddy beat her up so badly that he had to send her to Hawaii for three weeks to recover from physical abuse so no one would question why her face was messed up.

Azealia wrote, “THIS IS TRUE. One time Diddy beat her up so bad he sent her on a 3-week ‘vacation’ to Hawaii, just so no one would see or question how her face got like that.” She added, “Another violent Hip-Hop homosexual. THIS IS WHAT MENTAL ILLNESS LOOKS LIKE FOR ALL OF YOU ARMCHAIR PSYCHOLOGISTS.”