Monday, November 20, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has thanked the Bomet County residents for heckling Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir during a church service yesterday.

Addressing the media, Raila said the Energy CS was heckled by the Bomet residents since he has no clue how Kenyans are struggling.

“I want to express gratitude to the people of Bomet for showing CS Davis Chirchir manners because he doesn’t understand the challenges Kenyans face,” said Raila.

At the same time, Raila noted that the locals did not agree with President Ruto’s speech but they respected him as the Head of State.

“Even Mr. Ruto they only respected him, but they did not accept what he was saying. It is necessary for someone who calls himself a president to always speak the truth. Speak the truth; the truth does not rot,” Raila continued.

Chirchir encountered a hostile audience on Sunday while giving his remarks in Sotik, Bomet County.

It forced the intervention of Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok, who was the emcee, to restore order in the service.

The Energy CS nonetheless thanked President Ruto for visiting Bomet and giving him the energy docket before he left the stage.

Chirchir has been on the receiving end of complaints from Kenyans over the high cost of fuel and frequent blackouts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST