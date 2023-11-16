

Thursday, November 16, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, has urged Kisumu County leaders to stop engaging in early campaigns.

Speaking at Westlands during the endorsement of Tim Wanyonyi for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in 2027, Raila said he had noted that elected leaders from the County have diverted from their roles and are instead focusing on 2027 campaigns.

‘When I visited Kisumu over the weekend, I found somebody elected as MCA campaigning to be the next Member of Parliament.”

“It is only one year since he was elected.”

“He has not worked as required.”

“I told him to wait until 2026 and his handiwork as the MCA will uplift him to the senior seat.”

“Another one is an MP.”

“He has not even talked in parliament.”

“His name is not even in the record sheet, yet he wants to be Governor.”

“First, prove people right with your work as an MP,” Raila stated.

Raila further slammed Kisumu County senator, Prof Tom Ojienda saying he has forgotten his development agenda for the Kisumu people since he joined President William Ruto’s Government.

“Another one was elected in the Senate.”

“He is doing nothing.”

“He went to the State House where he wanted to work with the Kenya Kwanza.”

“Now, he wants to be the Governor, work as a Senator first,” Raila stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST