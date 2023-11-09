Thursday, November 9, 2023 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has given Meru County Governor, Kawira Mwangaza, advice on how to avoid future impeachment by MCAs.

In a statement on Thursday, ODM Deputy Party leader, Wycliffe Oparanya, told Mwangaza to reconcile with MCAs and her deputy, Isaac Mutuma, after she survived an impeachment on Wednesday.

Oparanya said Mwangaza should provide leadership and pursue reconciliation for the sake of the prosperity of the Meru people.

“Local settlement of issues should be given first priority and both parties need to consider how much resources and time is lost when fighting each other at the expense of service delivery to the people,” he stated.

Oparanya further said motions of impeachment should not be used as yardsticks for settling political disputes, but rather as a last resort when diplomacy fails.

“Governors and their teams should provide leadership and ensure implementation of their promises to the people while county assemblies should carry out the oversight roles as stipulated in the law and avoid being used by external forces to cause disharmony in their counties,” he advised.

He also thanked the Senate for rising above parochial and local politics playing out in Meru “to defend the Constitution as required by law.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST