Thursday, November 9, 2023 – One of the close allies of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has said he will not support the looming impeachment motion of Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria.

A section of senators, irrespective of their political factions, have called for Kuria’s removal from office over his supposed unbecoming conduct.

Led by Kericho’s Aaron Cheruiyot, the lawmakers cited Kuria’s supposed conduct unbecoming the reason for their counsel to the National Assembly

However, while objecting to the call for Kuria’s ouster, Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi said the CSs were deliberately installed in their respective dockets, and it was thus not in the place of the lawmakers to right the blunders of the appointing authority.

While observing that the calls to oust Kuria were a decoy to cover up the shortcomings of the current administration, Amisi said his side would not partake in the proposed ouster.

To cure the malady, he suggested the sacking of all the CSs save for Health’s Susan Nakhumicha, Kithure Kindiki of the Interior Ministry, Treasury’s Njuguna Ndung’u and Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi, all of whom he suggested had outdone themselves in their ministries.

The Kenyan DAILY POST