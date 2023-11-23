Thursday, November 23, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s diehard supporter Nuru Okanga has distanced himself from the screenshot doing rounds on social media claiming that he scored 401 marks in the just released 2023 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination results.

Speaking today, the outspoken political buff maintained that he was yet to receive his national examination results.

He further indicated that the index number, 37610677055, doing rounds did not belong to him. His starts with the figures 379********.

“That index number does not belong to me,” Okanga stated.

“I am still trying to get my results because Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) is yet to release the statement.”

True to his word, the results checking system was experiencing delays mid-morning on Thursday, after Education CS Ezekiel Machogu released the results.

Usually, parents of the candidates are expected to send the index numbers of their candidates to 40054 at a rate of Ksh25 per text.

Parents, however, lamented that the results had been delayed yet the service charges had been deducted.

Several messages that made Nuru Okanga the number one trending topic across almost all social media platforms had estimated that he got between 401 and 405 marks placing him among the top 20 students nationally.

The fake results further indicated that the candidate had scored 84 marks in Maths, 80 in English, and 80 in Kiswahili.

The results further showed that Okanga, who sat for the national examinations at Mumias Muslim Primary School, got 75 marks in science and 82 in Christian Religious Education (CRE).

The Kenyan DAILY POST