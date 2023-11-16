Thursday, November 16, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders have insisted that President William Ruto must address the issue of the high cost of living if he wants the ongoing National Dialogue Committee (NDC) to continue.

On Wednesday, a stalemate rocked the NDC chaired by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah, after the Azimio team in the talks urged the Government to reduce the high cost of living.

The opposition insisted on scrapping the housing levy and reducing the value-added tax on petroleum products from 16% to 8%.

Addressing the press after the stalemate, Kalonzo and Ichung’wah said the committee will reconvene on Wednesday, November 22, where Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u is expected to appear before it.

“We have had extensive discussions on issues touching on the cost of living.”

“But we have also found the need to have time out to make further consultations.”

“There are proposals on the table that touch on taxation.”

“These are some of the issues that we will engage the National Treasury on,” Ichung’wah said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST