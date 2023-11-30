Thursday, November 30, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ardent follower Nuru Maloba Okanga has been charged for insulting President William Ruto.

According to the prosecution, Okanga posted on YouTube under the account name Riba News an unprintable statement alluding that President Ruto was mentally unfit to perform his state function.

“Ruto you are very stupid, an idiot! Umetoboka akili wewe,” Okanga stated.

Okanga further accused Ruto of lying to Kenyans that there was a shortage of fuel in the country, a statement that the prosecution discredited to be false.

“On the 20th November 2023 at an unknown place within the republic of Kenya, using a YouTube channel ….printed information you knew to be false and calculated to discredit the reputation of a state office and with intent to provoke a breach of peace.” read the charge sheet.

Okanga, however, denied the charge leveled against him.

Through his defense lawyer Emmanuel Kibet, Okanga pleaded with the court to admit him to a lenient bond term.

Lawyer Kibet told the presiding magistrate Lucas Onyina that Okanga could not flee the jurisdiction of the court since he had just received his KCPE result and was set to join form one.

The lawyer added that Okanga is a man of meager means and the sole breadwinner of his family.

Following the bail application by the lawyer representing Okanga, the magistrate directed the Azimio supporter to be released on Sh 10,000 bail.

The case will be mentioned on 13th December 2023.

